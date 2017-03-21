Forum Post: Giants re-sign Keenan Robinson

Per Garafalo

Said that they will. Not that they have. Now go get Hankins back and let’s look forward to the draft!

Guess Buffalo wasn’t going to match our offer. Let’s hope Hankins follows suit.

but at a reasonable cost I love the move.

Gotta admit, was wondering who was gonna cover backs and TEs if he didn’t return. Lost in all the (understandable) Harrison/Jenkins love was the fact that Robinson proved to be a pretty damn good signing.

seems to be enamored with him but it’s nice to have him back if it’s a short term deal.

Boy do I like this signing. He was very solid in coverage. Very good offseason so far. Can’t wait for the draft!!!

Guess they aint worried about the shoulder too much.

signed. good job.

Offseason keeps improving. Now let’s finish it off with Hanky Panky…

I didn’t think he’d be back after his visits.

Stay healthy

doubtful that Hank returns. Money’s getting tighter by the minute.

happy to have him back!



doubtful that Hank returns. Money’s getting tighter by the minute. In comment 13400893 yatqb said: You are probably right Yat. Kind off a bummer. I like Hankins. Keeps the LB’s clean.

If Hank comes back, we can truly go BPA the first three rounds of the draft. We have a full holes (OL, RB, TE) …

