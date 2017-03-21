Forum Post: Giants banking their 2017 season on Ereck Flowers?

Needs to work his ass off this off season and commit to becoming the best player he can be, not only him but this entire offensive line. Richburg was a huge disappointment this season, and Pugh was not as dominant as I would have hoped, this may be because of the players around him but I’m not certain.

Jerry worked hard and became a decent player, he needs to continue this trend, and Fluker is a player that is very similar to Flowers, another underachiever, when I look at Flowers play I don’t see a player that is so overmatched that there is no hope, I see a player making some stupid mistakes, and I see …

