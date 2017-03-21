Forum Post: Geno a Giant

Ian Rapoport& #8207;Verified account @RapSheet 5m5 minutes ago
More
Former #Jets QB Geno Smith has passed his physical and is signing with the #Giants, source said. It’s a 1-year deal worth $2M total.
LOL. That’s all I got.
And maybe we have something lol
It’s hard being objective here. Geno has been my favorite QB to kill for a few years now. I’d defend mark Sanchez over Smith.
It would be hilarious if the Giants got this guy to play.
at clipboard holding!
So no BFD. If Eli goes down there will be no joy in Mudville.
Geno Smith is a much better one than Johnny Manziel.
j/k ;)
let me show you how to do it so you’ll at least enjoy it.
Not just you, there’s Smith, his agent, his family and friends…
…they will be classified as NLTBE, so they won’t hit the cap this year. (Smith has only played three games since 2014.) And they won’t hit the cap in the future either, unless Eli gets hurt.
it’s a “project” signing, but he’s only here for a year. Odd.
I bet he’s better than Josh Johnson and Ryan Nassib.
|Geno Smith is a much better one than Johnny Manziel.
Either one is ridiculous. Kerry Collins led a team to the NFCCG in his 2nd season; neither Manziel not Geno could even hold down a starting job for bad teams for an entire year. Kerry’s issues were personal demons more than ability. Once he got his life straightened out, he was a good NFL QB.
i dont mind this. if eli goes down its over anyways….geno can win you a game or two if needed. certainly can hold down the fort for a quarter or a half if eli got banged up….he cannot be worse than nassib lol. at least he has playing experience…
|I bet he’s better than Josh Johnson and Ryan Nassib.
I’m pretty sure the list of people who meet that requirement is long, but I wouldn’t pay most of them anywhere near $2M/yr. Let’s hope it’s heavily incentive based.
|In comment 13400292 est1986 said:
Quote:
?
Not just you, there’s Smith, his agent, his family and friends…
Lol, cute.
I like this move. I guess if a QB isn’t a Pro Bowler in his first three years, he’s a scrub.
He’s got some talent. And they can probably win a couple games with him. But we’re fucked if Eli goes down no matter what.
|it’s a “project” signing, but he’s only here for a year. Odd.
Maybe not. Giants will be able to monitor his progress in practice, and determine if they want to bring him back, maybe with a longer term deal. There is no downside for the Giants, unless Geno is even more of a locker room cancer than many fear.
Kid has a lot more talent than Nassib.
Im. Not sure why he mentally imploded so
Badly but the Jets just seem
Such as it show. Who knows but let’s hope he takes as many meaningful snaps as Nassib did.
. Giants don’t have the cash or the interest in signing a 4-7 million dollar back up so
Any angst over
This is silly
|In comment 13400260 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
Geno Smith is a much better one than Johnny Manziel.
Either one is ridiculous. Kerry Collins led a team to the NFCCG in his 2nd season; neither Manziel not Geno could even hold down a starting job for bad teams for an entire year. Kerry’s issues were personal demons more than ability. Once he got his life straightened out, he was a good NFL QB.
I’m not talking about win-loss records.
Just because he didn’t **win as many games** as Kerry Collins doesn’t mean that there aren’t valid parellels between the two players at this point in their career. Geno Smith certainly has ability. Anyone with an objective mindset can see that. He showed enough promise in his rookie reason for optimism. For whatever reason, the …
Read Original Post at
http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550660&show_all=1#new_tab
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Corner Forum Highlights