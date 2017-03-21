Forum Post: Dwayne Harris’s Salary is reportedly reduced

you see this?

Needed to make up for the 500k bonus for Vereen.

but it makes sense long term because of the dead money issue.

you don’t return punts anymore we dock you pay. Seems fair to me. Expensive gunner but he is a good blocker and backup WR god forbid we lose anyone of our main guys for a length of time.

and subpar return man. Should have got him down ton the vet minimum or just cut him and take the dead money hit this year and totally off the books by next year.

the horrible drafts and horrible late round selections have brought us.. A gunner and a returner should be a late round cheap draft pick and not someone getting paid 4M.. Between him Ellison and SV we have 12 Million going to positions which should be getting 1M each at most..

He’s not a returner anymore and Roger Lewis can fill his role as a gunner. I guess I can see keeping him if they’re not right up against the cap or if it’s not preventing them from signing someone else, but I really don’t think he’s an essential or necessary part of the team.

I think Giants were desperate to make the playoffs two years ago. The jobs of Reese, TC and Ross were all potentially on the line. Having strong ST is a way to “steal” one or two victories. So they signed Harris to a big deal for a ST guy. The irony is that that the Giants ST are not particularly good, given how much “emphasis” they supposedly put on them.



