Five things I think I think: Ways free agency could impact Giants draft

The Johnathan Hankins situation remains unresolved, but the New York Giants have nonetheless already done the bulk of their important free agency work. How might what they have â?? and have not â?? done impact the 2017 NFL Draft?

Let’s use today’s “Five things I think I think” column to answer the ways I believe free agency has done that.

Left tackle remains a priority

Perhaps this one falls into the Captain Obvious category. The Giants added D.J. Fluker in free agency. They have Fluker, John Jerry, Bobby Hart, and maybe even Brett Jones, as guys who can compete on the right side of the offensive line.

Perhaps they will add another â?? names like Forrest Lamp, Dion Dawkins and Taylor Moton are possible. In my view, though, it would be a good thing for them to find someone in the draft who is at least a left side possibility.

That doesn’t mean I think they must draft Ryan Ramczyk, Garett Bolles or Cam Robinson in Round 1. If they don’t, though, it does mean I would like to see them select someone like Antonio Garcia (Troy) or Julien Davenport (Bucknell) later in the draft to at least give them a potential long-range alternative to Ereck Flowers.

The Giants will draft a running back

The Giants have shown no inclination at this point to go hunting in free agency for a veteran running back. Before free agency we know Adrian Peterson was …