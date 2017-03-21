2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Charles Harris, EDGE, Missouri?

The Missouri Tigers have created a reputation as something of a pass rusher factory. It seems as though every year they are putting a dangerous pass rusher, either an edge rusher or interior rusher, into the NFL. This year, in this stacked edge rusher class, they will be putting another in the League this spring.

Charles Harris had to sit in the pipeline behind Mizzou’s other talented edge rushers, but once he got his chance he terrorized opposing offenses. And while the New York Giants might not necessarily need another front seven player, the board might fall that one of these edge rushers is the best player on the board when they pick at 23rd overall. With that in mind, we should take a look at Charles Harris.

Measurables

[embedded content]

Pros

Versatile player, Harris can play in a 2 or 3-point stance, which gives him schematic flexibility.

Has a good first step. Fires out of a 3-point stance and can beat blockers before they know what hit them.

Shows a nasty spin move.

Disruptive when attacking gaps.

Good motor. Harris rarely seems to give up on plays.

Cons