2017 NFL Draft: Mike Mayock positional rankings 2.0 – changes in the secondary

Mike Mayock has a pretty sweet gig with the NFL Network. Contacts all over the league, all the tape he can watch, and VIP status at every draft event â?? the Shrine Game, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro Days, and the draft itself â?? from January to May.

And unlike pretty much every other draft expert, Mayock doesn’t need to churn out big boards or mock drafts every week. No, instead he releases his top five prospects at each position and updates it a couple times throughout the process. He doesn’t even have to offer explanations regarding his thought process in making or updating the rankings.

Like I said: Sweet gig.

However, Mayock is also fairly universally recognized as one of the very best in the business. His access to tape, league contacts, and abilities as a scout mean that when he says something, it’s worth paying attention to.

Tuesday morning he released his revised “Top Five” list, and in addition to movement at just about every position group, there are always some surprises.

Running Back

There aren’t really any surprises here. After a terrific combine Christian McCaffrey …