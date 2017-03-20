New York Giants: Navigating The Very Thin Kickers Market

The New York Giants once had Brandon McManus and Chris Boswell under contract.

Once Robbie Gould bolted the New York Giants for the San Francisco 49ers, the roster has only been populated by Aldrick Rosas. Rosas has zero NFL experience. But he is the only game in town right now.

Two potential candidates in free agency, Nick Folk and Steven Hauschka, were snapped up. Folk signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Hauschka inked a deal with the Buffalo Bills. Even the New York Jets got into the act with grabbing Chandler Cantanzaro …

Read Original Post at

https://gmenhq.com/2017/03/20/new-york-giants-navigating-thin-kickers-market/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.