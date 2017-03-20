Kadar Mock Draft: LB Zach Cunningham pick for New York Giants at 23

The New York Giants have not picked a linebacker in the first round of the NFL Draft since 1984. When it comes to mock drafts leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, though, you had better get used to seeing a linebacker given to the Giants with the 23rd overall selection.
This is the kind of thing that happens when Giants’ general manager Jerry Reese shows up at the Pro Day of a potential first-round pick, like he did last week with Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham.
SB Nation’s Dan Kadar took the bait in his most recent mock draft, released Monday morning, giving Cunningham to the Giants …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/20/14980360/nfl-mock-draft-ny-giants-lb-zach-cunningham-pick-for-new-york-giants-at-23-kadar-sb-nation
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Alec Ogletree, Cam Robinson, Charles Harris, Christian McCaffrey, Cunningham No. 1 on our list of 10 possible selections for Giants at 23, Cunningham No. 21 on Big Blue View Big Board, Cunningham prospect profile, David Njoku, Derek Barnett, Forrest Lamp, Garett Bolles, Haason Reddick, Malik McDowell, New York Giants, NFL Draft, NFL.com, Ryan Ramczyk, Taco Charlton, Zach Cunningham