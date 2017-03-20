Kadar Mock Draft: LB Zach Cunningham pick for New York Giants at 23

The New York Giants have not picked a linebacker in the first round of the NFL Draft since 1984. When it comes to mock drafts leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, though, you had better get used to seeing a linebacker given to the Giants with the 23rd overall selection.

This is the kind of thing that happens when Giants’ general manager Jerry Reese shows up at the Pro Day of a potential first-round pick, like he did last week with Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham.

SB Nation’s Dan Kadar took the bait in his most recent mock draft, released Monday morning, giving Cunningham to the Giants …