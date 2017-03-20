Giants to re-sign LB Robinson

The New York Giants will re-sign linebacker Keenan Robinson, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Robinson recorded 54 total tackles (83 combined) in his first season with the Giants in 2016.
New York had been trying to re-sign him prior to free agency beginning, though Robinson reportedly visited with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. Terms of the contract were not immediately known.
Prior to joining the Giants on a one-year deal last year, …
