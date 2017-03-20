Giants sign CB Valentino Blake, re-sign Mark Herzlich

The Giants signed free agent cornerback Valentino Blake on Monday to add depth on both defense and special teams and also re-signed veteran special teamer Mark Herzlich.

Terms of the contracts were not immediately disclosed.

Blake, 26, a five-year veteran who played for the Tennessee Titans last season, had a career year in 2015 for the Pittsburgh Steelers, with 76 tackles (11 on special teams), 12 passes defended, one forced fumble and two …

