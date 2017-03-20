Giants’ patience with Johnathan Hankins mght be running out – report

Re-signing Johnathan Hankins was one of the New York Giants‘ top two off-eason priorities, along with bringing back Jason Pierre-Paul.
The Giants reached a big long-term deal with JPP, potentially locking him up for the remainder of his career and securing one of the top all-around 4-3 defensive ends in the league. The only major item left on their defensive offseason “To Do” list is to bring back Hankins, who along with Damon Harrison helped form one of the best run defenses in the NFL.
The Giants were reportedly working hard on a deal before free agency opened and Hankins went to …
