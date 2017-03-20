Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Geno Smith signed on to be the backup — or possibly even the third-stringer — behind a quarterback who has started every game since Nov. 21, 2004. He likely will never see the field. It’s possible he won’t even be on the active roster.
Still, the ex-Jets starter said the Giants represented “a perfect scenario for me.”
“I think the opportunity to learn from (quarterbacks) coach (Frank) Cignetti, coach (Ben) McAdoo, and to be alongside Eli (Manning) and learn from him, a two-time Super Bowl champion and, in my opinion, a Hall of Fame quarterback, I think it will work out tremendously for me,” Smith said in a statement released by the Giants. “And it’s also an opportunity to be on a real good team, a winning team, get healthy. …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/geno-smith-says-giants-are-perfect-scenario-for-him/220145430
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York