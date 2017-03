Forum Post: Joe Thomas: Yes or No?

From a PFT article at the deadline last year:

The Cardinals, Giants, and Seahawks have varying degrees of interest in Thomas as well; the challenge would be coming up with what the Browns want (the source says it’s a second-round pick) and the cap space.

There was another article with less than 24 hours remaining until the deadline saying the Giants were the last team interested.

The Giants only now have the cap space, after signing JPP, to do this. Assuming the circumstances remained the same and

*the Browns were willing to trade Thomas for a 2nd round pick

and

*the Giants are still interested

would you pull the trigger?

