Forum Post: Joe Thomas: Yes or No?

From a PFT article at the deadline last year: The Cardinals, Giants, and Seahawks have varying degrees of interest in Thomas as well; the challenge would be coming up with what the Browns want (the source says it’s a second-round pick) and the cap space. There was another article with less than 24 hours remaining until the deadline saying the Giants were the last team interested. The Giants only now have the cap space, after signing JPP, to do this. Assuming the circumstances remained the same and *the Browns were willing to trade Thomas for a 2nd round pick and *the Giants are still interested would you pull the trigger?

A big YES.

This has been discussed 1000 times already.

We would instantly become strong contenders… Instantly

But I reserve the right to be happy if they did it. I hate giving up the second though.

a second round pick is a NO BRAINER. anyone who says no is out of their minds. this would IMMEDIATELY make us a contender….make this trade. sign blount and go into the draft with 1 or 2 minor holes (DT and LBer). draft a LB in round 1…

Then I’d do it.

Josh Johnson. They’ll be thrilled to get another QB.

then pull the trigger already. With Big Joe at RT we have one of the better OL’s in the division. There isn’t anyone in the draft or left in free agency that can come in on day 1 and effectively be the starter.



Then I’d do it. In comment 13399094 djm said: why? with a LEGIT LT we are one of the best teams in football….its about winning a ring…we would have a good chance to do that for the next 2-3 years with an addition of thomas

In a heartbeat Thomas Pugh Richburg Jerry/Fluker Flowers Huuuuge upgrade

of addressing other areas via the draft instead of OL. We could definately go BPA in Rd 1.

It seems like the Giants don’t want to move Flowers. They invested a high pick and he’s only in his 3rd season. If they get Thomas, there is no guarantee that Flowers can play RT. Seems like they only showed interest in lineman that can play RT and that tells me that they don’t want to move Flowers.

I am very hesitant to give up this year’s second round pick. If it is next year’s 2 and even a later round pick this year then I would do it. It is just that there are so many talented players that will be available for our second round pick that could be a cornerstone for our future. The draft isn’t about this year. It is about a little this year but more for the upcoming years. DRC will be off the team soon. We could have his replacement ready to go. We could draft oir future OT there. We could get another pass rusher to transition to our next great DE after Vernon and JPP’s contracts expire. This draft is loaded throught the first few rounds.

from Thomas’ camp?

at 35 years old. Why do people continue to think that Thomas is available at a discount for only a 2nd round pick despite being a few years younger? Because of a PFT report?

Never going to happen though.

trade a second rounder for him. Last season I was kind of iffy about it but this line really needs the help. If you can get him for that and improve the OL and the offense overall for a second rounder, you do it. I don’t think the Browns trade him for that though. With their additions, they look like they’ll have a very nice line to help protect whatever QB they bring in. I doubt they want to break that up this season. And apparently he wants to go to Denver anyway and his agent is trying to make that happen. Of course it’s up to the Browns but yeah. If Denver offered a similar package that the Giants offered, I’m sure Cleveland would give him what he wanted by sending him there.

I’d be shocked if the Giants traded for Thomas. I don’t see it happening.

For Thomas? Browns get younger and cheaper. Isn’t that the moneyball approach?



