Forum Post: Giants want an answer from Hankins – we’ve made best offer

link – ( New Window )
1 of the top FAs — #Giants DT Jonathan Hankins — has tried for weeks to beat NYG’s standing offer. Hasn’t done it yet. They want an answer
Or long term?
lets say 3 year @ 7.5 per (12 gtd)
giants can’t sit on there hands, they have given Hankins plenty of time to test the market. Either accept ours or the offer will get pulled.
Wonder who the alternative plan is.
on the number? Ballpark?
|lets say 3 year @ 7.5 per (12 gtd)
I hope that isn’t the case. He is not worth that.
He may want to leave now to spite us
Probably phone conversations with terms from teams
with the JPP tag included. It likely means we prioritized JPP + Hank instead of making a push for Whitworth (which I agree with).
|with the JPP tag included. It likely means we prioritized JPP + Hank instead of making a push for Whitworth (which I agree with).
Definitely agree that was the right approach.
The alternative plan is Thomas and a draft pick in all likelihood.
suspect it’s well under $8M per.
overplaying his hand
|He may want to leave now to spite us
I don’t believe so… it seems as if he is holding out hope for a deal that would’ve been offered by now if it was going to… now he’s wading around knowing the Giants offer is still there for the taking…
They may be at the point where they leak they are contemplating pulling the offer but instead, ‘they want an answer’
Not as big of an asshole move
|Over the weekend, we heard that the Giants have a “50-50″ chance of keeping the defensive tackle. The Giants’ exact offer to …
Read Original Post at
http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550637#new_tab
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Corner Forum Highlights