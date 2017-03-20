Forum Post: Giants FA Rumblings: DT Hankins and RB Blount

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com believes there is currently a 50-50 chance that DT Johnathan Hankins returns to the Giants. He also hears that Big Blue wants to add a physical power back to complement Paul Perkins, and LeGarrette Blount could be an option in that regard. Link – ( New Window )

to see Bount on the team plowing through those tough short yardage situations and goal line stands. Just having him line up takes pressure off of the receivers, especially in the red zone

a great free agency period if we got those 2. Draft for Oline, a high end tight end and linebacker

but if they did, Reese would have pulled a rabbit out of his hat. Marshall + Blount on the offense makes the Giants a brutally physical team

This would fit how Jerry Reese like to operate, plugging gaps in free agency and then building the roster through the draft. Blount seems like a good fit for what we want and will be affordable. His cap number last year was a shade over $1m.



This would fit how Jerry Reese like to operate, plugging gaps in free agency and then building the roster through the draft. Blount seems like a good fit for what we want and will be affordable. His cap number last year was a shade over $1m. I agree – he's done a nice job filling out the roster so we don't HAVE TO take any 1 position in any round. Tells you we're starting to put together a pretty good team.

Quality DT’s demand to much in the marketplace. Is there still even room in the cap to offer him that kind of contract?

sign hankins, blount, and robinson and go into the draft with very few holes. rd 1. foster/cunningham/reddick/davis

rd 2. Gerald everett

rd 3. antonio garcia

is getting to the point of being so overrated on this board it’s hilarious. No one is paying him anywhere near his ridiculous contract demands – which is why he’s still available after the first wave of free agency and likely to return with his tail between his leagues on a prove it / incentive laden deal



but if they did, Reese would have pulled a rabbit out of his hat. Marshall + Blount on the offense makes the Giants a brutally physical team In comment 13399035 dpinzow said: Hard to imagine us being brutally physical on offense until we can be physical up front.



is getting to the point of being so overrated on this board it’s hilarious. No one is paying him anywhere near his ridiculous contract demands – which is why he’s still available after the first wave of free agency and likely to return with his tail between his leagues on a prove it / incentive laden deal In comment 13399071 annexOPR said: No club ever DOES pay what is demanded, that’s whey they negotiate. But that still doesn’t mean that one won’t pay him more than what the Giants’ are willing or able to. The Giants have a history of letting quality DT’s walk for his reason.

getting more respect lately. I like it. Now he’s got an MO, plug holes in free agency and build in the draft. There was a time when he was doing neither.

Keep up the good work Jerry, and we might start saying in Reese we trust again.

and the Giants would still have a top 5 defensive line. From what I’ve read, many teams don’t see Hankins as a “playmaker” – leading to minimal interest in free agency, especially at his asking price I like Hankins, but this defense will be fine without him. All those DTs they let go, they found a replacement. This time, they already have Snacks.



and the Giants would still have a top 5 defensive line. From what I've read, many teams don't see Hankins as a "playmaker" – leading to minimal interest in free agency, especially at his asking price I like Hankins, but this defense will be fine without him. All those DTs they let go, they found a replacement. This time, they already have Snacks. Still have a giant hole at DT would need to draft somebody. Bring Hank back.



The Giants have been quiet on the running-back market. They haven’t really looked into any potential options, even after cutting starter Rashad Jennings last month. But I’ve heard they do want to add a physical, power option to complement Paul Perkins. So maybe they look for a bargain back as the process moves along, and LeGarrette Blount would be a nice option. He’s the kind of back who can get them the tough yards near the goal line and in short-yardage situations. The Giants definitely need that. The longer Blount remains on the market, the more likely this is to happen. this is what he said: very badly interpreted by PFR

to add Blount.

do you think he can score us some good weed?

…

