Are the Giants better right now than they were in 2016?

It is still the middle of March. The ink is barely dry on the four-year contract Jason Pierre-Paul signed. The 2017 NFL Draft is still more than a month away. The New York Giants won’t hold an on-field offseason practice for another two months. They won’t play a regular-season game for nearly six months.

Yet, fans are obsessing. Who is going to be the placekicker? What is going on with the backup cornerbacks? Who is going to take over for Eli Manning at quarterback â?? three years or so from now? OMG, the Giants can’t be serious about leaving Ereck Flowers at left tackle again? Can they?

Well, they might just be serious about that last one. Because, well, they don’t have a lot of good options right now. Maybe they are able to draft a left tackle. Maybe something unexpected comes along in free agency. We’ll see. Anyway, let’s not get completely sidetracked with a Flowers discussion. This isn’t about that.

It’s about all of those questions. I do my best to offer my thoughts on those via Twitter (@BigBlueView), on our Facebook page via things like live chats and here on the web site via things like the mailbag that was posted Saturday.

I received a question recently, though, that really requires more than a brief mailbag answer. A reader recently sent a long-ish e-mail that basically boiled down to the question “Are the Giants better right now than they were going into 2016?”

The “going into 2016″ is really difficult to answer. The way I will look at the question is “are the Giants better now than they were last season?”

Potentially, yes.

I have to qualify the answer because right now the Giants are like an unfinished building, they remain …