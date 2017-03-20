2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Pat Elflein, C/G, Ohio State

The 2017 offensive tackle class is a shallow one. There are a few talented players at the top of the depth chart, but not much behind them. This year’s crop of interior offensive linemen, on the other hand, is deep and varied. While it might be overshadowed by the very impressive pass rusher, defensive back, tight end, and running back classes, there are quite a few talented interior offensive linemen.

The New York Giants have added D.J. Fluker and re-signed John Jerry to compete for the right guard spot, while Justin Pugh and Weston Richburg have the left guard and center positions locked down. However, Fluker is only signed for one year, Jerry is on the wrong side of 30, and both Pugh and Richburg will be entering free agency soon. The Giants could look to add a versatile interior lineman. Ohio State’s Pat Elflein is regarded as one of the top interior …