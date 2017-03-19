Seven-round New York Giants mock draft: OT Garett Bolles still the pick at 23

No two mock drafts are ever the same. Which, when you think about it might be a good lesson when it comes to the real NFL Draft. You might think you know how things will turn out, but nobody knows anything for sure until it actually happens.
With that said, in recent weeks I have been doing these seven-round New York Giants mock draft, and will try to continue that weekly leading up to the draft. This week’s version uses the Fanspeak simulator and the CBS Sports Big Board.
Round 1 (23) â?? Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
Also considered: OT Ryan Ramczyk, DL Malik McDowell, DE Derek Barnett, DE Taco Charlton, QB DeShone Kizer, OL Forrest Lamp, OL Cam Robinson
Bolles was my first-round choice last week, as well. I seem to be honing in on him. Why? There are other ways to go here, but I truly believe the Giants have to come out of this offseason with a legitimate left tackle option. Maybe they leave Ereck Flowers at that spot, but they really should give themselves a choice.
For me, that means this pick came down to Bolles and Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin. I took Bolles because I believe the Giants would prefer him to Ramczyk. He will be a 25-year-old rookie, but he has the athleticism that always attracts the Giants and the type of toughness they have been trying to add via free agency. Offensive line analysts love Ramczyk’s game, and he would probably be a fine pick, but the questions about his passion for the game bug me a little.
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/19/14966922/seven-round-nfl-mock-draft-new-york-giants-ot-garett-bolles-still-the-pick-at-23
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Aldrick Rosas, Bolles was my first-round choice last week, Bucky Hodges, Cam Robinson, Derek Barnett, DeShone Kizer, Dion Dawkins, D’Onta Foreman, Ereck Flowers, Geno Smith, Gerald Everett, James Conner, Jason Pierre-Paul, Jeremy McNichols, Jordan Willis, Josh Johnson, Josh Reynolds, Kerry Wynn, Malik McDowell, New York Giants, NFL Draft, NFL.com, Owamagbe Odighizuwa, Romeo Okwara, Samaje Perine, Taco Charlton, Willis, Zane Gonzalez