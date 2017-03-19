Seven-round New York Giants mock draft: OT Garett Bolles still the pick at 23

No two mock drafts are ever the same. Which, when you think about it might be a good lesson when it comes to the real NFL Draft. You might think you know how things will turn out, but nobody knows anything for sure until it actually happens.

With that said, in recent weeks I have been doing these seven-round New York Giants mock draft, and will try to continue that weekly leading up to the draft. This week’s version uses the Fanspeak simulator and the CBS Sports Big Board.

Round 1 (23) â?? Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

Also considered: OT Ryan Ramczyk, DL Malik McDowell, DE Derek Barnett, DE Taco Charlton, QB DeShone Kizer, OL Forrest Lamp, OL Cam Robinson

Bolles was my first-round choice last week, as well. I seem to be honing in on him. Why? There are other ways to go here, but I truly believe the Giants have to come out of this offseason with a legitimate left tackle option. Maybe they leave Ereck Flowers at that spot, but they really should give themselves a choice.

For me, that means this pick came down to Bolles and Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin. I took Bolles because I believe the Giants would prefer him to Ramczyk. He will be a 25-year-old rookie, but he has the athleticism that always attracts the Giants and the type of toughness they have been trying to add via free agency. Offensive line analysts love Ramczyk’s game, and he would probably be a fine pick, but the questions about his passion for the game bug me a little.