Pierre-Paul’s deal leaves money for Giants to make more moves

The most impactful consequence of Jason Pierre-Paul’s new contract is the extra cap space it is expected to free for Jerry Reese to continue improving Big Blue this offseason.

The Giants’ GM has signed free agents receiver Brandon Marshall, tight end/fullback Rhett Ellison, and offensive lineman D.J. Fluker. He has re-signed right guard John Jerry, running back Orleans Darkwa and backup QB Josh Johnson, and is on the verge of signing ex-Jet QB Geno Smith Monday pending a physical.

And thanks to Friday’s deal with JPP, Reese likely is not done. Because unofficial estimates have Pierre-Paul’s 2017 cap hit coming in low enough to save Reese around $9.4 million against the cap immediately.

That would directly aid Reese and assistant GM Kevin Abrams in potentially re-signing defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and/or linebacker Keenan Robinson, as well as possibly plucking a veteran from the free agent running back field.

For as of Saturday afternoon, without Friday’s activity fully and officially logged, the NFLPA database listed the Giants with just $3.9 million of cap space. And remember, they will need millions available to sign their rookies after April’s draft, as well.

So here’s how JPP’s deal helps create room: when Reese placed the franchise tag on Pierre-Paul in late February, the ….

