NY Giants: In For a Penny, In For a Pound

Okay, we vented for 2 posts on why JPP was a wasteful way to spend precious money. We did, for our part, explain when Free Agency began that if you were going to sign JPP, to get the deal done so that cap room could be saved here in 2017. The Giants got it done, albeit 9 days later than we would have preferred, as whatever OL talent that was available is now threadbare.

THE JPP DEAL HAS FREED UP NEARLY $10M OF CAP SPACE IN 2017. SIGN HANKINS OR A SUITABLE OFFENSIVE TACKLE.

Effectively, the Giants are already “all in.” In for a penny, in for a pound. No such thing as a little pregnant. Damn the torpedoes, full steam ahead. Use that extra cap space freed up and plow it into either re-signing Hankins or grabbing a functional Offensive Tackle. Do it now. Get it done.

Hankins knows the Defense. He knows JPP, Harrison, and Vernon. He makes Damon Harrison better. All 4 play the run very well. They cover up your LBer deficiencies in the run game. So bring him back. Jordan Raanan of ESPN estimates the odds of bringing Hank back …