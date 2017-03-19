NFL Draft notebook: Another Pro Day visit for Jerry Reese, more

New York Giants general manager Jerry was in attendance Friday at the Middle Tennessee State Pro Day, per Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst. The main attraction there was apparently cornerback Jeremy Cutrer.
A 6-foot-1, 170-pound corner with a fifth-round grade, Cutrer reportedly ran the 40-yard dash in the 4.4s.
Pauline reported that there were a handful of other players from Middle Tennessee State and Tennessee State on hand who may also be draft worthy.
Giants set visit with Arizona State WR Tim White
Pauline also reports that the Giants will bring Arizona State wide receiver/kick returner Tim White to East Rutherford, N…..
