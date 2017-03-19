New York Giants Rumors: Johnathan Hankins 50/50 To Return

New York Giants Rumors: Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is still a free agent and ESPN’s Jordan Raanan believes it’s a 50/50 shot that he returns to the Giants.

New York Giants rumors continue to pop up despite the Giants having very little to spend in free agency. The latest rumor pertains to free agent, Johnathan Hankins.

At the onset of free agency, it seemed unlikely the Giants would be able to re-sign their defensive tackle. Placing the franchise tag on Jason Pierre-Paul took up about half of the Giants available funds. With other holes to fill, keeping Hankins on a long-term deal seemed unlikely.

Now, over two weeks into free agency, Hankins still remains on the free agent market. He has been unable to find a long-term deal, which is …

