New York Giants: Reasons To Love Jason Pierre-Paul Re-Signing

The New York Giants have re-signed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. Why should you be excited to see Pierre-Paul back with the Giants?

The New York Giants have been one of the busiest teams in the NFL during the 2017 period of free agency. Between the creation of depth along the offensive line, the acquisition of a star-caliber wide receiver, and the gains and losses on defense, New York is actively pursuing a brighter future.

Perhaps the most significant move of …

Read Original Post at

http://gmenhq.com/2017/03/19/new-york-giants-jason-pierre-paul-love/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.