Forum Post: Stapleton on Giants QB interest

as anything other than trying to win now.

Why spend all this money on defense and pick up a short term fix on offense if you aren’t trying to capitalize on his last years?

In any case, any non-QB pick would also be building towards the future as well considering the open book of needs they have. There isn’t one position on this team that couldn’t benefit from a first or second round type talent added to it.

You spend the money if you’re going to spend it …

