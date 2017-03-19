2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Kenny Golladay, WR, Northern Illinois

The wide receiver class at the 2017 NFL Draft is an interesting one.
It isn’t weak, per se, though it does lack the usual star power at the top that we’ve come to expect from draft classes. But where it is lacking for big names from powerhouse schools and football factories, it makes up for it in smaller-school players who have taken the opportunity to shine.
The New York Giants added Brandon Mashall in free agency, but he is unlikely to be a long-term addition. They might decide that they could use a similarly sized receiver to develop behind him. If so, Kenny Golladay of Northern Illinois could be worth a look later in the draft.
Measurables
Pros
- Very long frame. 6’4″ tall, with good length arms, and big-enough (9 ¾ inches) hands make for a big catch radius.
- Surprising speed for a tall player. Ran a 4.50s 40 yard dash at the combine and that speed shows up on the field.
- Uses his hands well to fight off press coverage.
- Looks like a hands catcher.
- Shows competitiveness, and has improved with each step …
