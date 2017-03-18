What is Ereck Flowers up to, and more New York Giants questions

Friday was a whirlwind day for the New York Giants, and there are lots of questions on the minds of the fans. Let’s open the Big Blue View mailbag and see what pops out.

Dennis Fekert asks (via e-mail): Do we know or can we find out what Flowers is doing in the offseason? Is he working on his craft like John Jerry did last offseason? In other words does he get it? Does he himself see that he needs to improve?

Ed says: Players can do whatever they want in the offseason, teams have no control. They can, and do, set weight goals and things of that nature. This time, though, belongs to the players. We don’t know what Ereck Flowers is doing or where he is training. Unlike some players who seem to document every offseason move they make on social media, Flowers stays out of the spotlight. I’m sure Flowers understands that he hasn’t played well enough and he is doing what he believes is right to try and get better. Maybe we will get to talk to him next month when the players begin their official offseason program.

Tom Cintorino asks (via e-mail): Why is no one mentioning that we need a kicker. What’s with that? We need a strong leg for those close games.

Ed says: No one is mentioning that the Giants need a kicker? Where have you been, Tom? I see reference to that again and again, usually whenever fans get themselves all worked up about the Giants’ lack of salary cap space. I don’t mean to be snotty or dismiss the question, but it is still the middle of March. There isn’t a game for nearly another six months. There are always a number of low-cost veteran kickers looking for jobs before and during the season. The draft is coming up. The Giants signed a young kicker, Aldrick Rosas, to a futures contract. Maybe he will be great and win the job. Point is, obsessing right now over who the kicker is going to be is pointless, it’s worrying just to worry.

Dave Propper asks (via Facebook): We are seeing very high contracts for OLmen this year. At least higher than I would have expected. Is this because the draft is …