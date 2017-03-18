New York Giants: Rhett Ellison’s Father Dishes On Vikings Dysfunction

The New York Giants signed tight end Rhett Ellison to a four-year contract.

Ellison’s contract was competitive for his position, according to details released by Spotrac: Rhett Ellison signed a 4 year, $18,000,000 contract with the New York Giants, including a $5,000,000 signing bonus, $8,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $4,500,000. In 2017, Ellison will earn a base salary of $975,000, a signing bonus of $5,000,000 and a workout bonus of $25,000.

While the Giants offered a great financial opportunity for Ellison, it may not have been the deciding factor for him to leave the Minnesota Vikings. Chris Tommason of the Twin Cities Pioneer-Press wrote about the Vikings dysfunction on March 12, 2017. The angle for Tommason’s article comes from recent social media activity of Rhett Ellison’s father, Riki.

