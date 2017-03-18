New York Giants: A Close Look at Jason Pierre-Paul Contract

The New York Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul finally settled upon a contract.

Here are the terms of the contract, according to Spotrac: Jason Pierre-Paul signed a 4 year, $62,000,000 contract with the New York Giants, including a $20,000,000 signing bonus, $40,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $15,500,000. In 2017, Pierre-Paul will earn a base salary of $2,500,000 and a signing bonus of $20,000,000. Pierre-Paul has a cap hit of $7,500,000 while his dead money value is $29,000,000.

Ironically, the average of $15.5 million per season did not provide New York with a “hometown discount” of any sort. In reality, that discount came during the 2017 season, when JPP played under a one-year, $10 million contract.

If this agreement came before free agency commenced, it would have been a win-win.

What’s Not To Like?

First, with a four-year duration, the New York Giants are making the longest possible commitment they can for Pierre-Paul. Even before the fireworks accident, Pierre-Paul had his fair share of injuries. Jerry Reese and company are banking on the 28-year old star defensive end to still be an elite player at age 32.

That’s anything but a given.

With this contract, Big Blue commits $32.5 million in its set of defensive ends for the next four seasons. According to Over The Cap, this contract means that the Giants tandem of Pierre-Paul and Vernon are the highest and second highest paid defensive ends (4-3 scheme) for the 2017 season.

Keep in mind, the NFL is a copycat …

