Forum Post: So how are we feeling about Giants free agency so far?

we could have paid those crazy contracts, those OLmen got….

As it stands, we have too much of the cap invested in three DLmen….if just one of them goes down, there is no depth to this line…..

I think we paid too much for JPP….can only hope, that he stays healthy, and that he has the incentive to play, fueled by the fact of who he has on the opposite side…..I hope each, is a measuring bar for the other…I remember back in ’61, Mantle would hit one….the next day Maris would hit one…they fed off each other….hope the same happens for our two DE’s….

Each year we get excited after …

