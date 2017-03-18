Forum Post: Contract is 4yrs 62mln (up to 66mln) 40mln gtd for JPP

Better than the original amount

Now, I’ve been seeing a lot of contracts lately where there’s guaranteed money as roster bonuses in year 2 and 3 – is that included in the ‘guaranteed’ portion, or is that part of the overall?

@RapSheet Ian Rapoport?Verified account@RapSheet On his 4-yr, $62M deal worth up to $66M, #Giants star JPP has a $20M signing bonus. He earns $34M within 11 mos & $49.5M over the 1st 3 yrs

JPP is a true Giant. I hope he doesn’t take it easy after getting paid, though.

just 4 years instead of 5. In comment 13396997 Keith said: Sounds about right, 5/52 vs 4/40. Vernon’s cap hit was very reasonable in year 1 though, wonder if they do the same with JPP.

He’s worth it. Add Reddick in the draft and the defense gives us a good shot at a SB.

I am hoping we have room to go get a VET tackle or VET RB.

I’m happy for JPP and his family.

If he’s getting $34M in first 11 mo and 20 is the SB, then his salary is $14 million in the first 2 years? So something like this? 20M SB

Year 1 salary-6M(11M cap hit)

Year 2 salary-8M(13M cap hit)

Year 3 salary-13M(partially gtd)(18M cap hit)

Year 4 salary-19M(24M cap hit, 5M dead money if released)

so I’d expect JPP’s to be right around $2 million. Meaning we likely just freed up $10 million in cap space ($17MM franchise tag hit – ($5mm signing bonus + $2mm salary)

Probably is something like $10MM from his signing bonus $4MM first year salary $13MM year 2 salary $7MM year 2 roster bonus (due in february)

Now trade him to the Browns for Joe Thomas and one of their 2nd round picks. That opens up about $10mil in cap space and gives us more flexibility in the draft. LOT is handled, the offense is much improved and no way anyone can project which way we’ll go in the draft. They can go either side of the ball now. I would sign Hank and then go LB, DE, RB and TE in the draft.

So much for getting OV money, close but no cigar. 4 for 65 was my guess.

picks for the privilege of paying JPP 62 million dollars when they’re clearly not expecting to compete for anything for the foreseeable future?

on a per year basis. He got 1 less year because he’s a year older.



Now trade him to the Browns for Joe Thomas and one of their 2nd round picks. That opens up about $10mil in cap space and gives us more flexibility in the draft. LOT is handled, the offense is much improved and no way anyone can project which way we’ll go in the draft. They can go either side of the ball now. I would sign Hank and then go LB, DE, RB and TE in the draft. In comment 13397029 andrew_nyg said: You obviously dont know how contracts work. Once the contract is signed, JPP is literally untradeable until year 3 at the earliest. His entire signing bonus would be accelerated to the Giants cap the moment he was traded. We only could have traded him if he played under the Franchise tag, because that is no bonus and all salary



Now trade him to the Browns for Joe Thomas and one of their 2nd round picks. That opens up about $10mil in cap space and gives us more flexibility in the draft. LOT is handled, the offense is much improved and no way anyone can project which way we’ll go in the draft. They can go either side of the ball now. I would sign Hank and then go LB, DE, RB and TE in the draft. In comment 13397029 andrew_nyg said: Great idea! Then his 40m guaranteed accelerates to this year and the Giants go over the cap by $30m+!!

based on the various threads started on bbi. In comment 13397040 Keith said: Seems a bit much for “kidding”.

For the Giants and a great job by Jerry Reese. Now if we can add another pass rusher and a defensive tackle, this defense will be something to watch, I also would not be surprised to see a free safety added also. On offense we all know we need a pass catching tight end, a running back, and 2 offensive linemen would be nice. A tackle and a guard/tackle swing man. I loved last years draft and I think they should and will take the same approach. I also love the fact that McAdoo has a year under his belt, and he is much more experienced moving forward this season. I also like his mentality, he wants to control the lines of scrimmage. It’s a fun time to be a Giants fan, we just have to pray for good health, that is the thing that can kill us. We are overdue for some run of luck in that area.

And supposedly he came back early from vacation, does that mean they got this done now in conjunction with another impending deal to get cap space (Hankins?)?

on Hank, AP, and Keenen Robinson and draft 7 offensive lineman in the draft! ;)

he got a 20M signing bonus. I’d guess his 1st year salary is much higher.



based on the various threads started on bbi. In comment 13397040 Keith said: \ Agreed. He was obviously being facetious, especially given his reference to trading him to the Browns for Thomas and one of their second round picks. That “hypothetical” trade has been discussed many times during the last few weeks.

And 12 million more guaranteed.

That means he gets a guaranteed roster bonus in February of next year which will be amortized over the remaining three years of the deal. for example…

$20M signing bonus today. (guaranteed money)

$3.5M salary in year 1 (guaranteed)–8.5M cap hit

$10.5M roster bonus in February 2018 (guaranteed)

$6M salary in year 2 (guaranteed)–14.5M cap hit

$9.5M salary in year 3–18M cap hit

$12.5M salary in year 4–21M cap hit.

for a guy who’s rarely been a consistent performer over a full season.

What’s the cap hit for this year? How much do we have available this year? Can we sign Hankins or Robinson?



for a guy who’s rarely been a consistent performer over a full season. In comment 13397076 Enzo said: This^^^



but I’d guess anywhere from 7-11M.

So you’re saying 8.5 cap this year? Frees up about 8.5?

and first 11 months might not include his 2nd year base salary since he technically doesn’t get that until September 2018. So the $34M could just be his SB ($20M) plus his first year salary, plus a 2018 roster bonus.

that we know. It’s a solid guess as to the structure.

Robinson back. And a Vet RB Blount,Starks,Charles,etc



and first 11 months might not include his 2nd year base salary since he technically doesn’t get that until September 2018. So the $34M could just be his SB ($20M) plus his first year salary, plus a 2018 roster bonus. In comment 13397096 giants#1 said: This sounds right

With a fourth year 20 million team option. IMO thats not close to what OV got.



but I’d guess anywhere from 7-11M. In comment 13397089 Keith said: Okay thanks

Vernon’s base was only $1.75M and he also received a $20M signing bonus (pro-rated over 5 years), but he also received a roster bonus ($7M) and a workout bonus ($250k) in the first year of his deal. The roster/workout bonuses are NOT pro-rated, thus his 1st year cap hit was: $1.75 + $20/5 + $7 + $0.25 = $13M.

to sign ….. never know what could happen ie freak accident (not from him being careless) just life happens



and first 11 months might not include his 2nd year base salary since he technically doesn’t get that until September 2018. So the $34M could just be his SB ($20M) plus his first year salary, plus a 2018 roster bonus. In comment 13397096 giants#1 said: Roster bonuses are easily converted to signing bonuses so that they can be amortized.



that we know. It’s a solid guess as to the structure. In comment 13397097 Keith said: No offense, but Milton’s guess is garbage since roster bonuses aren’t amortized. So his cap #s make zero sense.

So this contract makes sense, slightly smaller with the potential to reach that level with incentives. Tough to digest but you had to figure that this is what it would cost. I think they need to let Hankins walk though, we now have enough cap dollars tied up on the D line. I’d like to see them add a bargain DE/DT tweener in free agency with the cap space, Jared Odrick makes sense.



In comment 13397096 giants#1 said: Quote: and first 11 months might not include his 2nd year base salary since he technically doesn’t get that until September 2018. So the $34M could just be his SB ($20M) plus his first year salary, plus a 2018 roster bonus. Roster bonuses are easily converted to signing bonuses so that they can be amortized. In comment 13397111 Milton said: When was the last time this happened? Typically teams (Dallas with Smith/Frederick, Dolphins with Suh, etc) have large base salaries in years 2-3+ of the deal, which they then convert to a restructure bonus. Off hand, I don’t recall the Giants touching roster bonuses other than as part of a restructure and/or paycut (e.g. Cruz).



With a fourth year 20 million team option. In comment 13397102 est1986 said: He gets $49.5M over the first three years of the deal.

Glad to see JPP got locked up to a 4-year deal. Frees up some necessary cap space for us this year. Now, its onto the draft.



Roster bonuses are easily converted to signing bonuses so that they can be amortized. When was the last time this happened? In comment 13397117 giants#1 said: Then you tell me how you get to $34M in compensation over the first 11 months when the original signing bonus is $20M?

to play with fire now that he’s received his payday.

If I’m reading this correctly it means his cap hit this year is $11 million instead of the $16.934 million it would have been had he played under the franchise tag, so that adds about $6 million to the cap? Is that correct? If so OTC is saying that before this contract the Giants only had $3,282,766 in cap space so their new cap number is $9,282,766. Does that seem right?



If I’m reading this correctly it means his cap hit this year is $11 million instead of the $16.934 million it would have been had he played under the franchise tag, so that adds about $6 million to the cap? Is that correct? If so OTC is saying that before this contract the Giants only had $3,282,766 in cap space so their new cap number is $9,282,766. Does that seem right? In comment 13397150 Suburbanites said: Unknown until we see salary breakdown, but your estimates are about right. Could be more savings too.

…that’s a posters estimate. Fulls structure details not released yet.



In comment 13397076 Enzo said: Quote: for a guy who’s rarely been a consistent performer over a full season. This^^^ In comment 13397085 shelovesnycsports said: Except he is one of the best DEs in the NFL. True he has missed time, but he’s still top 5.

But it is what it is. He better stay healthy and play a full season with that kind of money.



In comment 13397117 giants#1 said: Quote: Roster bonuses are easily converted to signing bonuses so that they can be amortized. When was the last time this happened? Then you tell me how you get to $34M in compensation over the first 11 months when the original signing bonus is $20M? In comment 13397132 Milton said: Sure. I’d start by looking at recent big deals the Giants have signed for Vernon, Jenkins, and Snacks. All 3 of these have a low year one base salary + signing bonus + year 1 roster bonus (paid now, not amortized). So, for JPP we know his SB = $20M. I’ll give him the same $1.75M base as Vernon and Snacks and also assume he’s get $250k workout bonuses each of the 4 years. That’s $22M total. Next, like the 3 above players, he’s also likely to get a roster bonus in 2017. Let’s make that the same as Vernon’s ($7M). So now he’s getting $29M between now and next February, which leaves a $5M roster bonus for next year (Note: these numbers change if it’s really $34M in the first 2 seasons rather than first 11 months). We also know that the total deal is $62M with $49.5M paid in the first 3 years (IIRC). That means his final year base salary is $12.25M (last $250k is the workout bonus) 2017: $1.75M B $5M SB $7M RB $0.25 WB = $14M cap hit

2018: $4M B $5M SB $5M RB $0.25 WB = $14.25M cap hit

2019: $11M B $5M SB $0.25 WB = $16.25M cap hit

2020: $12.25M B $5M SB $0.25 WB = $17.5M cap hit

Total: $62M

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s a four-year deal with a base value of $62 million. Of that amount, $29 million is fully guaranteed at signing. The cash flow is as follows: $22.5 million in 2017, $35 million through 2018, $49.5 million through 2019, and $62 million. Incentives can push the value of the contract to $66 million. If the $20M signing bonus report is true, this suggests a cap hit of $6.5M this year. I’m guessing there’s a little bit of misinformation going on, but the exact numbers will come out within a couple of days, so no biggie.





didn’t include roster bonuses or workout bonuses. Just for a baseline.



Quote: Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s a four-year deal with a base value of $62 million. Of that amount, $29 million is fully guaranteed at signing. The cash flow is as follows: $22.5 million in 2017, $35 million through 2018, $49.5 million through 2019, and $62 million. Incentives can push the value of the contract to $66 million. If the $20M signing bonus report is true, this suggests a cap hit of $6.5M this year. I’m guessing there’s a little bit of misinformation going on, but the exact numbers will come out within a couple of days, so no biggie. In comment 13397201 Milton said: If this is right it would be a $7.5M first year cap hit ($5M from SB + $2.5M base/other bonus). And as I suspected, it’s $34-35M through 2018, not the first 11 months. Based on this info, I would say the structure is: 2017: $1.75M base _ $5M sb _ $500k rb _ $0.25 wb = $7.5M cap hit

2018: $12.25M base ($6.5M gtd) _ $5M sb _ $0.25 wb = $17.5M cap hit

2019: $14.25M base _ $5M sb _ $0.25 wb = $19.5M cap hit

2020: $12.25M base _ $5M sb _ $0.25 wb = $17.5M cap hit



Total: $62M We’ll see but I find it hard to believe that the Giants signed him to a 4 year $62M deal with $40M guaranteed just so they could shave $3M off of this year’s … In comment 13397220 Milton said:

