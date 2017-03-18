Five things I think I think after a wild Friday for the Giants

What does all of Friday’s activity by the New York Giants, with a new deal announced for Jason Pierre-Paul, two quarterbacks signed and the official announcement that offensive lineman John Jerry is returning, mean? After a day to process it all, let’s break it down.
We will do that with a special weekend edition of “Five things I think I think.”
The Giants are all in for the short term
I have said throughout the offseason that the Giants have a short window remaining with Eli Manning, and they need to make moves to maximize the time Manning has left as a top-tier quarterback. They appear to have done just that.
The signing of 33-year-old Brandon Marshall was a short term “win now” move. So, too, was the Jason Pierre-Paul move. The JPP contract is a four-year deal, but it’s really a go for broke right now move. All four high-priced defensive free agents, Pierre-Paul, Olivier Vernon, Damon Harrsion and Janoris Jenkins, can be free agents after the 2020 season. So, too, can Manning.
The Giants’ window of opportunity, with the Dallas Cowboys losing more free-agent talent than they are gaining, the Philadelphia Eagles still rebuilding and the Washington Redskins imploding from within, is right now. And they are going for it.
Amazing comeback complete for Jason Pierre-Paul
After the 2014 season, Jason Pierre-Paul was heading to free agency and hoping for a lucrative long-term deal. That did not happen as the Giants placed the franchise tag on him.
Then, on July 4, 2015 Pierre-Paul permanently mangled his right hand in a fireworks mishap. It looked like his NFL career would be over, that his big pay day would never come and that he would have to learn to live his life with basically half of a right hand.
Somehow, Pierre-Paul made it back onto the field for eight games in 2015. GM Jerry Reese described that as a miracle. Even more miraculous, Pierre-Paul was still pretty good. He managed only one sack and due to the club he wore on his hand could not always make plays he was in position to make, but he was still a …
