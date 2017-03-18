2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

The New York Giants have an ever-present need at linebacker, though as the league evolves, the type of linebacker they need changes.

Rather than needing a big, punishing, run-stopper of a linebacker, the Giants could use an athletic linebacker who can hold up in coverage against athletic running backs and tight ends, and occasionally apply pressure as a blitzer.

The Giants might have drafted their middle linebacker of the future in 2016 fourth-round pick B.J. Goodson, but they also believe that he could play any of the three linebacker positions. Could they take another linebacker, such as Florida’s Jarrad Davis?

Measurables

(Note: Davis missed the drills at the Scouting Combine with a high ankle sprain)

[embedded content]

Pros