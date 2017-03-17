Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
It was just over 20 months ago that the first call was made to the Giants’ offices with a scary report that lacked many important details. Their star defensive end had been involved in a fireworks accident, and no one could tell them how bad it really was.
In the days that followed, as they struggled to get information, the anger inside their offices grew. By the time the extent of the damage to Jason Pierre-Paul‘s right hand was clear, his NFL future was in doubt. And if he had one, it sure looked like his bridge back to the Giants had been burned.
Less than two years later, JPP’s miracle return is complete. He’s not just an NFL player, he’s again one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, and a key cog in the Giants’ defense. He’s also once again a big part of the Giants’ future, which they secured on Friday when they signed him to a massive, four-year, $62 million deal.
Imagine that from the perspective of July 4, 2015, when JPP was in the hospital awaiting the amputation of fingers from his right hand, with the Giants literally left on the outside getting some of their information from the press. A long-term contract was on the table back then, but it was quickly put off. And it seemed a safe bet that it would never be back on again.
But it’s a testament to Pierre-Paul’s character and work-ethic, and to the faith of the Giants — particularly GM Jerry Reese — that JPP and the Giants never abandoned one another. The rift reported at the time — which definitely was real — was …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/the-miracle-return-of-jason-pierre-paul-is-complete/219745310
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York