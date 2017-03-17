Pierre-Paul rewarded by Giants for remarkably turning career

Jason Pierre-Paul did the impossible by playing his way back to big money. Jerry Reese played the negotiations smartly to keep JPP in Big Blue.

Pierre-Paul, seven-and-a-half fingers and all, completed a remarkable career rebound on Friday from his 2015 Fourth of July fireworks accident by re-signing with the Giants on a four-year, $62 million contract with a whopping $40 million guaranteed.

“We’re going to create history,” Pierre-Paul said confidently in a team release of the Giants’ future.

But just as importantly, Reese – while keying on improving the offense in free agency – never lost sight of JPP as the Giants’ 2017 offseason priority.

“We’re happy to get a long-term deal with Jason,” Reese said in the Giants’ release. “Not only is he one of our best players; he is one of our leaders.”

Reese’s decision to franchise tag Pierre-Paul in late February on a one-year, $16.9 million tender was a calculated risk. He knew whatever decision he made with Pierre-Paul would affect the money he had remaining to spend. But the move was strategic.

Reese wasn’t about to lose Pierre-Paul in free agency for nothing. He clearly remembered that his much-improved defense surrendered 38 points to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the Giants’ final game of last season, in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, with Pierre-Paul hurt and out of the lineup.

To put it simply: The defense and the pass rush – despite Reese’s free agent signings of …

