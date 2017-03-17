Official: New Deals for Jason Pierre-Paul, John Jerry, and Josh Johnson

Follow @BigBlueInteract

OFFICIAL: NEW DEALS FOR JASON PIERRE-PAUL, JOHN JERRY, AND JOSH JOHNSONâ?¦

The New York Giants officially announced on Friday that they have re-signed unrestricted free agents defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, offensive guard John Jerry, and quarterback Josh Johnson. According to press reports, the contracts were:

Jason Pierre-Paul: 4-years, $62-66 million with $40 million guaranteed

John Jerry: 3-years, $10 million with $4.25 million guaranteed

Josh Johnson: 2-years, financial terms unknown

JASON PIERRE-PAUL:

Pierre-Paul was designated the team’s Franchise Player on February 28th, counting $16.934 million against the 2017 salary cap.

“We’re happy to get a long-term deal with Jason,” said General Manager Jerry Reese. “Not only is he one of our best players, he is one of our leaders.”

“This is where I wanted to be,” Pierre-Paul said. “I couldn’t imagine me being anywhere else. I’m back for four years and I’m ready to get after it.

“It means a lot to me, because I started here, …

