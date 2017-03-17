NFL Free Agency: Giants also expected to sign ex-Jet QB Geno Smith

The biggest news of the day for the New York Giants is that defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has reportedly agreed to a massive four-year-contract. The Giants, though, are also collecting backup quarterbacks. Josh Johnson has re-signed, per his agent. Now, multiple reports have indicated that the Giants will also add former New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith to the mix.

The Giants had Smith in for a visit over the weekend, and the Johnson signing initially seemed to indicate that door had closed. But, not so fast.

Smith, 26, was a second-round pick by the Jets in …