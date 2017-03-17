New York Giants Rumors: Jason Pierre-Paul Denies Signing Extension

Recent New York Giants rumors are that the team and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul have reached an agreement on a contract extension.

There haven’t been too many New York Giants rumors this offseason, as they were a bit strapped for cash this offseason. Last offseason, the Giants spent a lot of money on the defensive side of the ball.

One of the players that they signed was defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. After the fireworks injury, Pierre-Paul was given a one-year deal last season to prove what he could do. In a contract year, Pierre-Paul played very well.

In 12 games, Pierre-Paul totaled seven sacks and three forced fumbles. He did have his season cut short …

