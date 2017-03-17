New York Giants Expected To Sign Quarterback Geno Smith

New York Giants are on the verge of signing quarterback Geno Smith, pending a physical over the weekend.

The New York Giants have been busy this Friday. They may have agreed to a contract extension with Jason Pierre-Paul, who they franchised tagged. Pierre-Paul has refuted the reports despite many outlets reporting that a deal was done.

One deal that is not being refuted is the one done with Geno Smith. Smith will not be moving far as the former New York Jets quarterback has reportedly agreed to join the Giants as well.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Giants and Smith have agreed to a deal. He will just have to pass his physical this weekend, and then he is expected to sign Monday.

Source confirms Geno Smith and Giants have reached a deal. He will have a physical this weekend and then sign â?? Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) March 17, 2017

Smith tore his ACL in Week 7 last season playing with the Jets. If he is able to pass …

