The puff pieces by the beat writers of the NY Giants are out. In an effort to make sure they do not rock the boat, they have congratulated JPP for coming back from his firecracker incident to lay claim to this blockbuster deal. “Premier Pass Rusher.” “Star Pass Rusher.”
Here is a list of Defensive Linemen and pass rushing Linebackers that are better than Jason Pierre-Paul. This is subjective based on a combination of pass rushing, run defense, …
Read Original Post at
http://thesportsdaily.com/ultimate-nyg/jpp-is-not-a-premier-pass-rusher/
