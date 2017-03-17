JPP breaks the Giants’ Bank

Jason Pierre-Paul scored a big payday, signing with the Giants for 4 years, $40M guaranteed, $62M total, and $66M with incentives.

It will not surprise regular readers of this NY Giants blog that we do not like the deal. It is way too much money for a player who literally peaked in 2011. Yes, 2011. If JPP was a young 28 year old who did not have all of the wear and tear, I could maybe understand the logic of the deal. As we explained previously, his best play is behind him, not in front of him. He is oft-injured. The Giants needed to spend their money elsewhere, namely in keeping Eli upright via the Offensive Line. Instead they invested in the past.

JPP is a very good player. I like him more for his run defense now than his pass rush. He was paid today to get to the Quarterback. I really truly hope I am wrong, but he does not have the same pass rush as he used to have. The Giants paid top dollar for someone who had 7 sacks in 11 games.

UltimateNYG analyst Wonder: “This contract is insane. If I am going to overpay, I would overpay for Zeitler so that he makes a difference on the …