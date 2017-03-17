News Archives

Jason Pierre-Paul reportedly signs four-year deal with New York Giants [UPDATED]

March 17th, 2017 at 3:37 PM
Jason Pierre-Paul

Jason Pierre-Paul has now signed a four-year, $62 million contract with the New York Giants that guarantees him $40 million, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first to report the news. Per Rapoport, the deal could be worth as much as $66 million.

That is not quite the $68 million with a guarantee of $54 million that had been reported earlier on Friday. Still, it represents a significant commitment to Pierre-Paul by the Giants.

Pierre-Paul signing a big-money, long-term deal is a day many thought would never come after he blew off part of his right hand in a July 4, 2014 fireworks accident. He …

