Jason Pierre-Paul reportedly signs four-year deal with New York Giants [UPDATED]

Jason Pierre-Paul has now signed a four-year, $62 million contract with the New York Giants that guarantees him $40 million, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first to report the news. Per Rapoport, the deal could be worth as much as $66 million.
That is not quite the $68 million with a guarantee of $54 million that had been reported earlier on Friday. Still, it represents a significant commitment to Pierre-Paul by the Giants.
On his 4-yr, $62M deal worth up to $66M, #Giants star JPP has a $20M signing bonus. He earns $34M within 11 mos & $49.5M over the 1st 3 yrs
â?? Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2017
Pierre-Paul signing a big-money, long-term deal is a day many thought would never come after he blew off part of his right hand in a July 4, 2014 fireworks accident. He …
