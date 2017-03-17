Jason Pierre-Paul agrees to four-year deal with New York Giants — report

The New York Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to terms on a four-year contract, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Immediately after reporting the news, Rapoport tweeted the following, which is very true:
The #Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul, who agreed on a 4-year deal, have been through a LOT over the years. It took a lot of trust. Cool ending
â?? Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2017
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the deal to be worth $68 million over four years, with $54 million guaranteed.
The Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to a 4-year deal expected to be …
