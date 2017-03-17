News Archives

Jason Pierre-Paul agrees to four-year deal with New York Giants — report

March 17th, 2017 at 12:30 PM
The New York Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to terms on a four-year contract, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Immediately after reporting the news, Rapoport tweeted the following, which is very true:

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the deal to be worth $68 million over four years, with $54 million guaranteed.

