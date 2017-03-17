Jason Pierre-Paul “couldn’t imagine” not being with New York Giants

The New York Giants made the signing of defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to a long-term contract reported to be four years, $62 million with $40 million guaranteed official Friday afternoon. In a statement released by the team, JPP said he “couldn’t imagine” playing for a different team.

“This is where I wanted to be,” Pierre-Paul said. “I couldn’t imagine me being anywhere else. I’m back for four years and I’m ready to get after it.

“It means a lot to me, because I started here, and obviously I want to finish here. I’ve seen a lot of guys come and go, especially in my (draft) class. I’m the only one left in my class here. It means a lot. We won a Super Bowl here, and I’m looking forward to putting a fifth trophy in the case.”

A smiling, svelte Pierre-Paul signed his contract Friday at the Giants’ East Rutherford, N.J. headquarters.