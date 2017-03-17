The New York Giants have found a backup quarterback in free agency. According to a recent report, New York has signed Geno Smith.

At some point in the relatively near future, the New York Giants will be tasked with replacing Eli Manning. Now 36 years of age, Manning is fighting an uphill battle against an undefeated foe: father time.

Unlike the 18-0 New England Patriots, father time will not loseâ??and, for that reason, the Giants have begun to build for the future.

Manning has 201 regular season and 12 postseason games of NFL experience under his belt. He’s never once missed a game since he took over as a starter in ….

Read Original Post at

http://gmenhq.com/2017/03/17/giants-rumors-new-york-to-sign-free-agent-quarterback-geno-smith/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.