The Giants are expected to sign former Jets QB Geno Smith, a source confirmed to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.
Smith, who met with the Giants last Saturday, has played in three games over the past two years with the Jets. Since New York drafted him in the second round in 2013, he has played in 33 games, throwing for 5,962 yards, 28 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.
In addition, New York has agreed to a two-year contract with QB Josh Johnson, per his agent Doug Hendrickson.
Johnson signed with the Giants prior to Week One of the 2016 season, and served as the third-string quarterback behind Ryan Nassib.
Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-expected-to-sign-qbs-geno-smith-and-josh-johnson/219216924
