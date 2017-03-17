Geno Smith’s decision to sign with Giants is a strange one

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Geno Smith still envisions himself as a starting quarterback, which is one thing the Giants absolutely don’t need. In fact, the Giants don’t expect to need one until at least the 2020 season, when Smith will turn 30 and will probably be long gone.
That’s why Smith’s decision to sign with the Giants — and to a lesser extent, the Giants’ decision to sign Smith — is so strange. For a player looking for a fresh start, hoping to re-establish his value, and desperate to compete for a starting job, the last thing that makes sense is for him to remain in New York to be the second- or maybe third-stringer behind Eli Manning, who hasn’t missed a game in his 13-year NFL career.
Yet here we are, with the 26-year-old ex-Jets quarterback expected in New Jersey over the weekend to take a physical with the Giants. If he and his repaired ACL check out, he is expected to officially sign with the Giants on Monday. The Giants also agreed to terms with backup quarterback Josh Johnson on Friday, so it’ll be a heck of a training camp battle to see who gets to hold Manning’s hat.
Smith also drew some interest from the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cleveland Browns, according to a league …
