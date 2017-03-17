Four-Year Deal for Jason Pierre-Paul; Giants Sign Two Quarterbacks

Follow @BigBlueInteract

FOUR-YEAR DEAL FOR JASON-PIERRE-PAUL

According to press reports, the New York Giants and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to a four-year, $62 million contract that includes a $20 million signing bonus. Pierre-Paul was designated the team’s Franchise Player on February 28th, counting $16.934 million against the 2017 salary cap.

On his 4-yr, $62M deal worth up to $66M, #Giants star JPP has a $20M signing bonus. He earns $34M within 11 mos & $49.5M over the 1st 3 yrs â?? Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2017

Pierre-Paul started 12 games in 2016, but missed the remainder of the season with groin and sports hernia injuries that required surgery. He finished the year with 53 tackles, seven sacks, eight pass defenses, and three forced fumbles.

Pierre-Paul was drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Giants. His best season came in 2011 when he accrued 86 tackles and 16.5 sacks. After not missing a game in his first three years with the Giants, Pierre-Paul has not completed a full season in three of the last four years, including 2013 (herniated disc and shoulder injuries) and 2015 …

