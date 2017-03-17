Forum Post: Hankins update: Asking for MORE than 10m/yr

Jordan Raanan& #8207;Verified account
Reached out to sources around league and found that DT Johnathan Hankins is asking for A LOT of money. A lot as in more than $10M per year.
Ridiculous of him
DT market hasn’t been hot this offseason, there are still a few solid guys available, likely for way less than $10M, and the available guys are in Hankins’ league, if not better. Seems like the league is wondering if Hankins’ play might be (at least partially) the result of the rest of the talent on the DL/playing next to Snacks eating up 2 blockers often?
If some team is silly enough to pony up that kind of dough for him, he comes out looking like a marketing genius.
But I suspect that, since he is still not signed, it is very likely that no team will offer him anything close to that.
If the Giants resign him, I’d love to have him as a hungry player looking to cash in next year somewhere else. Gives us time to groom some people behind him.
Way overpriced. Maybe worth $10 million for 2 yeaars.
if that is what he is asking for.
I wish Hankins well, getting all the money he can should be his primary focus, but I hope it isn’t with us at that price.
You’re not worth anywhere near that.
He better do so soon, or there will be very little FA money left for most teams. That is ridiculous. As I said, I would do $5-6M on a one year “prove it” deal, but I think he’s better off going to a team where he can be a real 1T.
Not so sure about that – if he’s not up to the task, he might be better off here where the results might be masked by a strong DL around him. Going somewhere else for a year could backfire on him.
in the $35-$38M range.
What he’s asking for now is crazy.
And good luck.
If he doesn’t make clear that’s an opening position he’s nuts. I think Hankins is worth a lot more than a $5 mil. one year “show me” contract, but this is as bad in the opposite direction.
|If he doesn’t make clear that’s an opening position he’s nuts. I think Hankins is worth a lot more than a $5 mil. one year “show me” contract, but this is as bad in the opposite direction.
This is fantastic for us. He keeps this shit up, he will have no choice, but to return for a cheap deal.
I hope so. That agent better pull his shit together. He’s about to become a pariah in the biggest sports market in the country.
a 3rd round comp pick, or have prices soared so much now that it would only be a 4th?
When half of BBI thought he would get that number going into FA. Overrated for sure. Looked like he could break out after year two but he hasn’t at all.
But more than $10 million per year? Yeah, that’s not going to work.
some of you guys were ready to pay him the franchise tag and let JPP walk. Rest of the league disagrees, thank god.
|some of you guys were ready to pay him the franchise tag and let JPP walk. Rest of the league disagrees, thank god.
I think the people who suggested the tag didn’t know what the cost of the tag was.
When half of BBI thought he would get that number going into FA. Overrated for sure. Looked like he could break out after year two but he hasn’t at all.
He has been listening to fairy tales. He will need a lot of fairy dust before that flies.
