Forum Post: Giants & JPP agree to long term deal!

The #Giants and star pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract, source said. Huge.

I anticipate a cap hit around $10 million, freeing up $7 million.

I didn’t expect this, but am very pleased that I was wrong.

Hankins soon to follow!



I anticipate a cap hit around $10 million, freeing up $7 million. In comment 13396383 ij_reilly said: Highly doubtful. Expect something closer to $13-14mm freeing up around $3-4mm.

I’m expecting a very similar deal to Vernon which will make his cap hit around 12M and save the Giants 5M.

it’s for four years.

Why would JPP’s be higher?

7 Mil in cap space. Lets go get Hankins back for 1 year.



thing reported is its a 4 year deal and huge….

… looking fwd to seeing the numbers!

Made my Friday. now get Hankins back in the fold.

confirms 4 years

No more JPP and the cap threads. Time for Hankins to come home.

4 years, $65M, $42.5M guaranteed

I did not see this happening. Great move and I wonder if they now turn their attention to Hankins or another free agent.

Now lets get Hank done.

Drop JT Thomas, maybe we can bring back Hankins/Robinson. That should be it for significant moves until the draft I think, maybe fill in some depth here and there (or replace Hank or a LB if we don’t re-sign).

Great news!!! Now lets get Robinson and Hankins back.

Is finally awake! In comment 13396375 spike said: Reese has been awake for a long time. Two super bowls, his work last year and drafting since 2013. You are waking up it seems.



In comment 13396383 ij_reilly said: Quote: I anticipate a cap hit around $10 million, freeing up $7 million. Highly doubtful. Expect something closer to $13-14mm freeing up around $3-4mm. In comment 13396388 Josh in the City said: Based on?

about $17MM/yr with $54MM guaranteed. Don’t know breakdown yet.



In defenderdawgs Wednesday reading thread…. when I posted about it in the evening

to possibly get Hankins back on a one year deal, provided they want him back & Hankins faces reality.

$17 mil per year.



about $17MM/yr with $54MM guaranteed. Don’t know breakdown yet. In comment 13396442 Josh in the City said: Holy shit he got PAID

I think Reese is good, not Acorsi, but good. I think he tried too hard to get value and “huge upside” people before. Now he’s sticking to known quantities. Happy St. Patty’s day to JPP!!!



but I don’t have a problem with it for 1 simple reason… they’ve decided to go all in for the last few seasons of Eli Manning’s career.

The Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to a 4-year deal expected to be about $17M/year with about $54M guaranteed, per @AdamSchefter.

So 4 year contract with essentially first three years guaranteed.

But looking at the numbers it doesn’t look like we’ll be clearing up the cap space we hoped. This is probably good bye to Hank.

but the guarnateed is very high. Giants taking some risk with JPP, I’d think they have an out after 3 years without much of a hit.



4 years, $65M, $42.5M guaranteed In comment 13396424 area junc said: WOW

but I am glad to see JPP is sticking around. I just hope he stays motivated, when that guy is on he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Long-term deal for Jason Pierre-Paul will surely reduce his 2017 cap hit and open up space for Giants to do more free-agent work. They still want DT Johnathan Hankins back but have not been willing/able to meet his price. It’s possible this changes that, though I wouldn’t assume it automatically does. Dan Graziano, ESPN Staff Writer

maybe 2-3 probably. Enough to sign Robinson.

if he is still making 17 mill per? This just increases our risk. Unless it’s backloaded.. we desperately needed the cap space to get Hankins back (and Robinson.)



Yea right.. better not be.. In comment 13396471 prdave73 said: really. how would a $17 MM cap hit for 4 years be better than for 1 year? But let’s see the details before coming to any conclusions



In comment 13396434 Emil said: Quote: Time to go celebrate Great news! An excessively tame celebration, ideally. In comment 13396455 JoeMoney19 said: Indeed. I would imagine JPP feels a lot of satisfaction right now and has learned a lot from the past.

JPP and Vernon need to generate consistent edge pressure to make this defense really work.

This feels like a mistake.



Great news!!! Now lets get Robinson and Hankins back. Link – ( New Window ) In comment 13396436 Giants86 said: Agree. Re-sign both of them and let’s move on to the draft. Or re-sign Robinson and use the Hankins $ to go ahead and extend somebody who’s deal is ending next year.

Actually made him money! I think he made more by getting this contract plus the last two years than he would have if he signed the original (60 million?) deal that was on the table before his accident.



but gtd looks real high. Is this confirmed?



This feels like a mistake. In comment 13396485 Danny Kanell said: Thanks, I didn’t want to be that guy. I respect that they’…

